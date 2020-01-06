The only superhero movies Christian Bale has seen are ones with himself or Christopher Reeves in it. “I can’t remember a single superhero film that I’ve ever watched. Apart from the ones I made and like, the Christopher Reeve Superman films,” he said in 2017. “Other than that, no I’ve never seen anything.” In that same interview, the Oscar-winning actor, who played Bruce Wayne/the Caped Crusader in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, also said that he’s “not interested” in appearing in another superhero movie. Unless, apparently, it’s directed by Taika Waititi.

Bale is reportedly in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The fourth Thor film, and first since Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman as “Mighty Thor.” Little is known about Bale’s involvement, including who he’s playing, but if he does join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be first role in a franchise film since The Dark Knight Rises.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled to film in Australia (although the wild fires may affect that), will be “bigger, bolder, and brighter” than Ragnarok, according to Waititi. “There’s gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.” The 29th chapter in the MCU comes out on November 5, 2021 (the same year as Robert Pattinson’s The Batman).

