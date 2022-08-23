What is going on over at HBO Max? Since bowing two summers ago, the streamer has distinguished itself as maybe the best in the field — the one with the most variety, the one with some of the best new original shows. There a one-stop-shop for Looney Tunes and Studio Ghibli, Criterion and TCM movies, plus tons of delightful ‘90s garbage. But since the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger, increasingly infamous CEO David Zaslav has had some…interesting choices, leading many to worry about the fate of their favorite series and about their favorite streamer.

In the wake of the disappearing of some HBO originals as well as some animated shows, here’s some more bad news: As per Variety, the streamer has abruptly ditched six more animated series. Among them was not only highly anticipated but also another Batman-related thing: Batman: Caped Crusader, which was set to build off of the beloved Batman: The Animated Series from the ‘90s. The series was the brainchild of original show co-creator Bruce Timm as well as J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves.

The Batman series wasn’t the only ditched by HBO Max. They also parted ways with Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie.

Not all is lost, though. All six series are still in production. They just need a new home. Maybe they’ll find their way to a popular streamer run by a CEO who will better appreciate them. On the plus side, at least Warner Bros. Discovery brass aren’t bidding adieu to Nathan Fielder.

