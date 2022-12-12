When Christopher Nolan announced that he was making, Oppenheimer, a biopic on the creator of the atomic bomb, the joke at the time is that the infamously CGI-adverse director would find some sort of way to actually detonate a nuke. Nolan was coming off his latest blockbuster, Tenet, where he famously crashed a real plane for a scene, so what’s a little atom-splitting thrown in the mix?

Well, to the surprise of no one, Nolan is now boasting that he found a way to simulate a nuclear blast without using CGI, and on American soil no less. Via Total Film:

“I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics, was a huge challenge to take on,” explains Nolan in Total Film(opens in new tab)’s upcoming 2023 Preview issue. “Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on – was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there – there were huge practical challenges.”

Total Film also tweeted one of their exclusive images from Nolan’s film.

"We challenged the people at Kodak photochem to make this work for us," Christopher Nolan tells Total Film. "And they stepped up. For the first time ever, we were able to shoot IMAX film in black-and-white." Read more from Nolan on #Oppenheimer here: https://t.co/3SBg0jOGxt pic.twitter.com/yBgG0ViJm8 — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 12, 2022

Considering New Mexico isn’t a smoking crater, and the fact that Nolan isn’t under arrest for war crimes, obviously, he didn’t use a real nuke. Of course, that didn’t stop a massive explosion of jokes on Twitter.

Me when I see the atomic fallout kill my family because Nolan didn’t want to use CGI: pic.twitter.com/TM4mIRJ4bc — big0 (@Giannis2Chicago) December 12, 2022

Christopher Nolan when he blows up an entire town but it looks sick on camera pic.twitter.com/9d5CgoWQmu — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) December 12, 2022

The cast and crew pic.twitter.com/hTUu92oI4m — MahvelBoah  | 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 & 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐞 | (@ThisIsHow1Win) December 12, 2022

(Via Total Film)