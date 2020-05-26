The new trailer for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming time-traveling, er, “inversion” mind-bender, ends with John David Washington’s unnamed “protagonist” asking Robert Pattinson’s character, “You want to crash a plane?” The Batman star responses, “Well, not from the air. Don’t be so dramatic.” How big would said plane be? “That part is a little dramatic.” It was dramatic in real life, too, because when given the option to crash a CGI plane or an actual Boeing 747, Nolan picked… you know what Christopher Nolan picked.

“I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest,” Nolan told Total Film. But when “we ran the numbers, it became apparent that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real plane of the real size, and perform this sequence for real in camera, rather than build miniatures or go the CG route.” Nolan called the 747 an “impulse” purchase. For some people, an impulse buy is a Twix at the grocery store; for others, it’s a plane in a $205 million blockbuster.

“You wouldn’t have thought there was any reality where you would be doing a scene where they just have an actual 747 to blow up! It’s so bold to the point of ridiculousness,” Pattinson said. “I remember, as we were shooting it, I was thinking, ‘How many more times is this even going to be happening in a film at all?’”

Welp, there goes my dream of Penguin blowing up the Batcopter in The Batman.

(Via Games Radar/Total Film)