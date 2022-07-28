Christopher Nolan‘s next film, Oppenheimer, just dropped its explosive first teaser for the biopic starring Cillian Murphy as titular maker of the atom bomb. While the preview doesn’t reveal much, it does lean heavily on the gravity of unleashing the “power of the sun” that will ultimately lead to “mankind’s destruction.” Adding to the foreboding atmosphere is a Doomsday Clock counting down to the film’s release in July 2023.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film is Nolan’s first project with Universal Studios after he ended his relationship with Warner Bros. Clearly, his new home was excited to have the director because the studio let him pack Oppenheimer with one hell of a cast.

Just check out this murderer’s row: Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Alden Eherenreich, and Matthew Modine. Via The Wrap:

Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a story that “thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” Oppenheimer was a theoretical physicist and a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. And during wartime he was the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory, at which he was given the title the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the “Manhattan Project” that for World War II first developed nuclear weapons. He also supervised the Trinity Test, which is where in New Mexico the first atomic bomb was successfully detonated.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.