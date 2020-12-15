Christopher Walken isn’t quite the weirdo he often plays onscreen. But there is one thing that’s strange, if perhaps not surprising: He’s never, ever, ever owned a cellphone. Ditto a computer. It’s the first thing he talked about with Stephen Colbert when he appeared on Monday night’s The Late Show. Of course, in another timeline, Walken would have done the interview in person. But nowadays talk shows are done virtually. And that means he had to sit in front of a webcam in his Connecticut home, possibly for the first time in his life.

“Someone had to come and set this up because I don’t have a cellphone or a computer,” Walken told Colbert. Is he luddite? Is he morally and/or ethically opposed to technology? Nope. “I just got to it too late. I think I’m right at a certain age where it just passed me by. And I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have a 10-year-old be better at it than I am.”

It’s hard for many of us to imagine life without gizmos, but Walken maintains it’s not that hard. “The other thing is cellphones are a bit like a watch: If you need one somebody else has got it,” he said.

Walken did admit he’s been around technology. “Sometimes on a movie they’ll give me a cellphone, but it’s more so they can find me,” he said. But there’s a catch: “If I want to use it, somebody has to dial it for me.”

The legendary Oscar-winner, who was there to promote the new Jon Hamm-Emily Blunt romance Wild Mountian Thyme — the latest from Moonstruck and Doubt (and Joe Versus the Volcano) scribe John Patrick Shanley — also showed the audience Muhammad Ali’s boxing trunks, which were framed. You can watch the video above to find out why.

