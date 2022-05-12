Christopher Walken
Getty Image
Movies

Christopher Walken Landed A Role In ‘Dune 2’ Which Just Makes Sense

by:

As far as “an older man with a powerful voice and a daunting stare” goes, Christopher Walken is definitely one of the greats. He gives off a vibe that he has for sure seen some sh*t, so having him play a Padishah Emperor in the upcoming Dune: Part Two just makes sense.

Walken is the latest actor to join the cast of the highly-anticipated (and even higher-budgeted) Dune installment, which is slated to hit theaters next fall. He will act alongside Florence Pugh and Elvis impersonator Austin Butler who joined the project earlier this year.

In case you have been living under a rock or a pile of sand, Dune is the futuristic space epic that stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin as they go to war on their desert planet. Also, there are a bunch of sandworms. Filming for Part Two is expected to begin production this fall so there is still time to add Kyle MacLachlan to the cast so he can redeem himself after starring in the failed 1984 adaptation of the same name.

Walken is known for being in over 100 movies (take that, Timothee) including Pulp Fiction, Annie Hall, and, most importantly, Antz. Most recently, he starred in Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi show Severance which was just renewed for a second season. Not bad for a guy who doesn’t own a computer!

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×