While new music from Doja Cat as a lead artist has yet to arrive in 2022, the rapper has still managed to be absolutely impressive throughout this year’s first four months. She blew everyone away with an excellent set at Coachella last month, so much so that many believed that she should’ve headlined the festival. Prior to that, Doja and SZA won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance thanks to their “Kiss Me More” collaboration. To top it all off, Doja also helped to bring back Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza, a menu item that fans of the fast-food chain, including Doja herself, have been begging for since late 2020.

Long story short, it’s been a pretty active year for Doja and she continues her streak with her latest single “Vegas.” The track is set to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming film ELVIS which is set to arrive in theaters next month. On “Vegas,” Doja takes a moment talk down on an old lover who failed to see her true worth. “Had your ass sittin’ first class with your burnt ass out in Abu Dhabi,” she raps with a vengeance. “Could’ve been what we shoulda been but you lost a bet.”

ELVIS, which stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, is set to premiere in theaters on June 24th. While it may be a little while until we hear solo work from Doja, she is set to appear on a track called “Happy” from Post Malone’s upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache.

You can listen to “Vegas” in the video above.