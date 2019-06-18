Orion Pictures/Warner Bros./Uproxx

Two evil dolls, Chucky of the Child’s Play franchise and Annabelle of The Conjuring universe, star in two fresh installments within the next few weeks. Their brands of badness greatly differ, so which one is more fearsome? Chucky specializes in humorous and campy violence, and since he was fashioned as one of the fictional Good Guys dolls, he’s mostly made of plastic with wild hair. Whereas Annabelle largely delivers genuine scares through atmospheric dread and an often-unseen demonic force, with a slightly more complex appearance to explain — initially crafted like Raggedy Ann, she’s both a real-life paranormal artifact in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s museum but also reimagined as a vintage porcelain doll in James Wan’s swath of horror movies.

Surely, one of them is more worthy of avoiding in a dark alley. We can also guess which is most likely to avoid sequelitis while we’re here. First, let’s list the movies each doll has appeared within before starting the spooky showdown.

Chucky: The main antagonist/villain of seven already released movies, including Child’s Play (1988), Child’s Play 2 (1990), Child’s Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017). There’s another on the way, the Child’s Play reboot (2019).

Annabelle: The Nick Fury-esque figure (credit to Josh Kurp for that analogy) of her universe and main villain of Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), and the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home (2019). The doll also raised varying degrees of hell in the The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Curse of La Llorona (2019) while taking a breather for The Nun (2018).

Dolls can neither be bargained nor reasoned with, but only one can be the most evil of the pair. This determinative point system is admittedly arbitrary, but horror movies don’t demand logic, only that we’re evaluating mostly based on already released projects.

Longevity And Box-Office Prowess

Yes, Chucky’s been holding on for three full decades of installments. However, Annabelle’s packed more of a spooky punch in a shorter amount of time. Even when she’s not the main evil player, she serves as a jumping-off point for other films, so it’s not a stretch to give her full franchise credit (she was the most terrifying aspect of the first The Conjuring movie), and the box-office further tells the tale. Even if we’re only talking about U.S. success and adjusting both for inflation, Child’s Play pulled in $250 million for the five movies that played in theaters, whereas The Conjuring boasts $577 million.