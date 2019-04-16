Mark Hamill Debuts Chucky’s Creepy New Look In The ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot

04.16.19 2 hours ago

Orion

Remember Chucky? He’s back, in reboot form.

The Child’s Play franchise is seven movies deep, most recently with 2017’s Cult of Chucky, but the new Child’s Play, the one starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill as the voice of the murderous doll, is returning to the beginning. The story follows a similar trajectory as the 1988 origin story, except this time, Chucky isn’t possessed by a serial killer; he’s an “out-of-control robot doll.” But don’t worry, the overalls, freckles, and fiery red hair (and, uh, knife) are still there, as Hamill revealed in the first full look at the new Chucky design.

TAGSchild's playCHUCKYMARK HAMILL

