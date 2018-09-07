Getty Image / UPROXX

Alright Now tells the fictional story (based upon a few British bands) of Joanne Skye (played by Cobie Smulders), a fading rock star who refuses to accept that her career is, in fact, fading. Amid the borderline pathetic embers of her musical bonfire, Joanne impulsively and drunkenly decides to enroll in college, only to find that her voyage isn’t working out as planned. Her search for a new beginning leads to a few unexpected places in director Jamie Adams’ completely improvised film.

Smulders — whose career includes nearly a decade of How I Met Your Mother episodes, an untold number of appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a smattering of assorted projects — throws herself into the unenviable position of portraying an unlovable heroine in this film. In our chat, she tells us how this character presented new challenges, and Smulders details how the craziness of modern society and social media has taught her to keep things real in her own life.

While I was watching this movie, it reminded me a lot of Drinking Buddies, not simply because there’s so much booze involved.

I was about to say … was it because there was a ton of alcohol?

Also because of the overall vibe. And I re-read the synopsis, which says “completely improvised” [like the dialogue in Drinking Buddies]. To what degree was the film really improvised?

The entire thing. There was no script. It was one of the reasons why I decided to do the project — because it seemed like a really big challenge. There was no script, we shot it over five days, and it was completely improvised, and we all met each other, and we all stayed in a house together in Cardiff (California). There was no dialogue, there was sort of a basic synopsis, and before approaching each scene, [director] Jamie Adams and I would decide what needs to be said, where do we need to go from here. So we would know what I’d have to say to give the [proper] information to the audience for the next couple of scenes to make sense, but dialogue-wise, no, there was not any script at all.

Is that uncertainty part of why you did this film?

Oh, absolutely. I like to do things that terrify me, which is maybe not the smartest instinct, but I like to do things that I haven’t done before. The idea of doing a completely improvised film is always something that I’ve been interested in. I’ve done films that have had some improvisation in it, but never one that had no script, no real playbook. And then it was also the challenge of it. When I first started talking to Jamie about the movie I didn’t think that we could actually … do it? To shoot anything in five days seemed impossible. And that was probably the reason we were able to do it is because we didn’t have a script. We were able to sort of be fluid with it and not worry about getting certain themes. We could make up scenes as we went … So we had a lot of freedom, and that’s why were able to get done what we did in five days.

What ’90s music icons did you draw upon for inspiration to play this role?

The movie is sort of Oasis-based. Jamie’s obsessed with Oasis, and there was actually a woman who Jamie was very inspired by, but it was also figuring out how because I’m not British. I could do a British accent and pretend to be British, but we kind of liked the idea of having a British parent, which, my [own] mother is British, and moving back to the country of origin and then form a band there. But it was mostly Oasis. I wish I could remember the woman’s name. Maybe I can while we’re talking … Oh, I remember the band! Sleeper — Louise Wener.

What does this film say about fame and longevity?

The character was really interesting because she was holding onto that stardom, and I’ve never had the experience of being onstage in front of tens of thousands of people and everyone knowing your song. Especially when you feel like there’s something so personal about … when you’ve written your own song, which obviously emotionally it means something to you at the time. You put your own experiences into these songs and lyrics, and then to have it move other people, I think is a very intimate connection. It’s something that could be very hard to let go of. Obviously, my character has a very hard time as she continues her tour of pubs around small British towns. It can be a difficult thing to transition out of.