Aside from star Robert Pattinson (whose workout routine is with the same trainer who prepared Keanu Reeves for John Wick), The Batman is boasting a who’s who of actors and actresses in its sizeable supporting cast. This includes, as far as we know, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. Per a new report from Deadline, however, it seems writer and director Matt Reeves’ cast is about to get even bigger.

It seems none other than Colin Farrell, who previously faced off with prior Batman actor Ben Affleck in 2003’s Daredevil movie, is in talks to play the Penguin. Should the Irish actor decide to take part in the production, he will “round out the trio of villains” that already includes Kravitz’s Selina Kyle and Dano’s Edward Nashton — the latter being a riff on the Riddler’s original name, Edward Nygma.

Seeing as how Farrell is still “in talks” for the part, however, his casting isn’t necessarily a done deal. Previously, Jonah Hill took part in a series of long negotiations for one of the two male villain roles. He ultimately dropped out of consideration, prompting rumors that frequent collaborator Seth Rogen might replace him as the Penguin, though this obviously hasn’t happened. Previous live-action versions of the character include Danny DeVito’s performance in 1992’s Batman Returns and Robin Lord Taylor’s take on FOX’s Gotham series.

The Batman is set to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

