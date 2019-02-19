‘Creed II’ Almost Featured A Fight Scene Between Rocky And Drago

02.19.19 55 mins ago

Warner Bros.

Depending on who you ask, director Steven Caple Jr.‘s Creed II was either a shockingly successful film or a disappointingly apolitical sequel to Ryan Coogler’s generally well-received Creed. Either way, the movie grossed over $211 million worldwide and effectively added to the growing story of Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) as it branches off from Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) swan song. According to the latter, however, it almost featured a Rocky IV rematch of sorts.

On Monday, Stallone posted a short video of himself and actor Dolph Lundgren, who plays the villainous Drago in both Rocky IV and Creed II, rehearsing for a fight. “Wait a minute,” you’re probably thinking. “Rocky and Drago didn’t fight in Creed II.” That’s because Caple Jr. ultimately decided to cut the scene. Per Stallone’s Instagram post:

This was an early rehearsal for a short fight ROCKY was suppose to have with DRAGO in CREED 2 It took place in the hospital just after Adonis had been terribly beaten by Drago’s son… Adonis Is in much pain and tells me to leave … Drago And the promoter show up with filmcrew ! They were planning on going upstairs to harass the beaten fighter but ROCKY stops them !!! It would’ve been extraordinary!, But regretfully it was cut … Pity …

With Stallone having decided to permanently hang up Rocky’s gloves (despite Lundgren’s claims to the contrary), not to mention the fact that the Creed franchise isn’t really about the Rocky character, Caple Jr.’s decision to cut the fight scene makes sense. Even so, it seems we missed out on the chance to see Rocky and Drago figuratively entering the ring again to literally fight one another. Check out Stallone’s full Instagram post below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone#Rocky#Instagram
TAGSCreed 2Creed IIDOLPH LUNDGRENinstagramMICHAEL B JORDANRockySYLVESTER STALLONE

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 12 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 4 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP