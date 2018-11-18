Warner Bros.

Overall, there was a lot of money earned at this weekend’s box office, which is typical for the weekend before Thanksgiving, but it’s unlikely that the studios behind any of this weekend’s new entries feel particularly thankful about their film’s performances.

Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald led the way, as expected, and it even performed within expectations — scoring $62 million this weekend — but Warner Brothers’ expectations were not particularly high. I suspect they were hoping for more much better. To put it into perspective, the first Fantastic Beasts film earned $74 million opening on the same weekend back in 2016 and there was considerable debate about whether that would be enough to justify a sequel. Crimes of Grindelwald opened with $12 million less while costing $20 million more to produce (or about $200 million). It’s hard to see that as anything other than a disappointment, especially considering how much less Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them had earned compared to any of the Harry Potter films (it earned about $150 million less than the last HP film, Deathly Hallows Part 2.

What went wrong? The reviews certainly didn’t help (39 percent, compared to the 74 percent of the original film) and audiences weren’t as big on it, either (it received a B+ compared to an A from the original). Johnny Depp’s presence also probably hurt more than it helped, and I’m not so sure that Jude Law was the big, exciting draw this franchise needed to jumpstart it.

Ultimately, however, the American grosses are going to be somewhat moot. Crimes of Grindelwad will live and die by its international grosses, just as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them did. The first movie added $550 million overseas, which is why a sequel was greenlit, and with this weekend’s grosses, the franchise has now crossed $1 billion (mostly overseas), and that doesn’t include all the merchandising and ancillaries. Warners won’t blink at finishing out the five-part movie series.