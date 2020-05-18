Spike Lee’s spending his quarantine releasing short films onto social media, but he’s also gearing up for the release of Da 5 Bloods on Netflix. The movie looks to put an unusual twist on the standard war epic movie in a few ways. We’ve got a split timeline that flashes back to the past with Chadwick Boseman’s character, a fallen squad leader, and the present, which sees four of his charges go back to Vietnam, where buried treasure taunts them, along with a quest for their leader’s remains.

A straight-to-streaming release for the latest feature from the BlacKkKlansman director, an unquestionable visionary, was a feat already in motion prior to our current situation. This speaks to Netflix’s ability to fill its coffers with prestige content and work some unintended benefits in the process. In this film, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. portray the heroes doing the legwork for the golden fortune. Here’s the synopsis for the New Joint from Spike Lee:

The story of four African American Vets — Paul, Otis, Eddie, and Melvin — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Da 5 Bloods streams on June 12. Here’s a first-look image along with a teaser poster.