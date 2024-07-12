This summer, there are only three moods: Brat Summer, Rat Summer, and Hat Summer, and unfortunately, the three cannot intersect. Since Glen Powell is obviously celebrating Hat Summer, he hasn’t been made aware of the other two. Luckily, his Gen Z Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones has got his back.

During an interview with Hits Radio, the concept of Brat Summer was brought up, obviously, to which Edgar-Jones eagerly responded, “Oh my gosh, yes, it is a brat summer,” a response that left Powell extremely confused.

Powell claimed he had “Never heard this term before. Ever.” Which means he doesn’t know if he’s So Julia or not! Edgar-Jones replied, “I don’t know where you’ve been, because it’s really—it’s a big deal,” she told him. “There’s green everywhere you look.”

Apparently Powell has been too busy doing his job acting that he hasn’t noticed Shrek green everywhere. “In South Africa, I don’t think it’s brat summer there, I think it’s sort of more winter,” he replied. Since he’s an emerging weather expert, maybe we should believe him on this one.

The actor is likely in the middle of shooting Huntington, a crime thriller directed by Emily The Criminal‘s John Patrick Ford. The movie also stars Margaret Qualley, Ed Harris, and hopefully Brisket.

Twisters hits theaters on July 19th.