Charli XCX is gearing up for a major rest of 2024. Her new album, Brat, is set to arrive on June 7, and later in the year, she and Troye Sivan are co-headlining the Sweat tour. Before all that comes to fruition, Charli has unleashed a video for the new single “360” today, May 10.

Charli pulled out all the stops for the visual, as it features Julia Fox, Chloe Sevigny, Emma Chamberlain, Chloe Cherry, Matisse Andrews, Quenlin Blackwell, Sakura Bready, Greer Cohen, Anna Collins, A.G. Cook, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Isamaya Ffrench, Blizzy McGuire, Tess McMillan, Salem Mitchell, Hari Nef, Peri Rosenzweig, Rachel Sennott, Richie Shazam, and Niki Takesh.

There’s a lot of plot here: In the clip, Charli rolls up late to a dinner date with a bunch of friends. When she arrives, the room is full of influencers, who declare they have to “fulfill the prophecy of finding a new hot internet girl” because, per Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, “Or else our kind will cease to exist.”

There’s more from there that I won’t spoil here, but once that gets sorted, we get into the music portion of the video, which features Charli and her pals go through a number of adventures together.

Watch the “360” video above.

Brat is out 6/7 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.