Hot off the success of HBO’s Watchmen, Damon Lindelof has expressed an interest in making projects for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. While promoting The Hunt, Lindelof couldn’t help but gush to Fandom about Marvel’s approach to Disney+, and how the work they’re doing is directly in his wheelhouse:

“I think that doing something in the Marvel universe, anywhere in the Marvel Universe, would be really potentially exciting for me, especially as they start to get a little bit more experimental,” he says. “Some of the things that I’ve seen for Wandavision, for example, just feel like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting somewhere’. Particularly in a television space.

As for Star Wars, Lindelof is definitely interested in exploring the galaxy far, far away, but he’s fine with waiting a while for the blowback from The Rise of Skywalker to die down. “Maybe a decade from now when I would no longer be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot.”

Of course, fans of Watchmen would probably prefer that Lindelof return to the scene of the hit HBO series, but in a recent interview with Collider, he held firm to his prior statements that he put everything he had into the first season, and he has nothing in the tank for a follow-up:

“I wish that I had an idea for Watchmen Season 2, and I really wish that there is going to be a Watchmen Season 2; I just – we put it all on the field for Season 1. And every great idea we had, I was like, what if we just put that in Season 1 versus, ‘Oh, let’s stick it away for later.’ And so, could there be a second season of Watchmen? I personally hope that there is but I don’t think it should exist just because people liked the first season.”

Considering Lindelof took a comic book property like Watchmen and knocked it out of the park, the silver lining is he’s clearly looking to hop aboard an MCU project for Disney+, so fans of the HBO series might get that second chance for Lindelof to do his thing with another group of pulp heroes.

