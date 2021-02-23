Daniel Kaluuya was plenty famous before Get Out, having starred on Skins and appeared in Sicario and Kick-Ass 2, but he reached another level of popularity with Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated horror movie. But even if he was a complete unknown, there’s still no excuse for why he wasn’t invited to Get Out‘s premiere.

Kaluuya recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote Judas and the Black Messiah, in which he gives a typically excellent performance (as does his Get Out co-star LaKeith Stanfield). Host Graham Norton also asked the actor why he wasn’t at the Get Out premiere. This was when movies still had in-person premieres, if you can believe it. “They didn’t invite me, bro. They didn’t invite me,” Kaluuya said. “On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther. I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then just didn’t get the invite. I wasn’t invited, so I was just in my bed – someone texted me, ‘It’s done really well,’ and I’m like, ‘Alright, that’s cool.’ That’s the industry, Graham.”

Kaluuya never brought up his lack of an invite to anyone because “I don’t ask questions… You don’t wanna be in a place that you don’t feel wanted.” Someone seriously “f*cked up,” as Norton put it, by not inviting the star of the freaking movie to the world premiere. If anything, Kaluuya, one of Hollywood’s most talented, charming, and handsome actors, should be at more premieres. Even for movies that he has nothing to do with. Let Kaluuya walk the red carpet at the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere, I say.

