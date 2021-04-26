This year’s Oscars ceremony kicked off with Regina King leading the cinematic, Steven Soderbergh production before the winners began rolling forth. The scaled-down (in terms of number of attendees) event put speeches front and center, and the evening will be hard pressed to find a more quote-worthy (and meme-worthy) moment than when Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Oscar (for Judas and the Black Messiah) while beating out Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Odam Jr., Paul Raci, and LaKeith Stanfield (who was nominated for the same film).

While Kaluuya expressed enthusiasm for how humanity has (begun to) overcome the past horrible year, he marveled at how all who were in attendance were, well, alive. Then the Get Out star veered off the rails: “My mom, my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing! I’m here.” Cringe City! Here’s the video evidence that proves how Daniel’s gonna have a lot of explaining to do tonight.

Lol at Daniel Kaluuya’s mom reacting to him shouting his parents for having sex during Oscars speech 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E3jdwlcBoz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 26, 2021

Poor Daniel’s mom. Poor Daniel’s sister! Arguably, sister had it worse because something popped into her head, and it wasn’t fantastic. Yet Daniel is correct: we are all lucky to be alive today. And social media had a ball with this quote of the evening.

Daniel Kaluuya’s mom when he said he was grateful his parents had sex. #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/EPdzooN7ha — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) April 26, 2021

Not going to get a better moment tonight than cutting to Daniel Kaluuya’s mom and sister after a sex joke #Oscars — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) April 26, 2021

Thank you for this Daniel Kalyuua. Thank you truly. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5pkfQbQALE — Shem (@Shem) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kalyuua's Mom and Sister were shook 😂😂😂 — Alyssa Faye Smith (@Soulsaypeace) April 26, 2021

Did I start my YouTube TV trial to see Daniel Kalyuua talking about his parents having sex as part of his Oscar acceptance speech? — Openly Black Aspiring Second Gentleman (@hillrat) April 26, 2021

“My mom, my dad, they had sex, that’s amazing” – Daniel Kaluuya, that’s the quote of the night — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) April 26, 2021

"my mom, my dad. it's amazing. they had sex. i'm here." -daniel kaluuya with the greatest oscars acceptance speech ever — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya's mom's reaction after he said "My mum, my dad, they had sex, it's amazing!" will be a meme for the ages — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) April 26, 2021

The night is young! We’ll see if anyone can top this glorious mess.