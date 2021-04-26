Getty Image
Movies

Daniel Kaluuya’s Mom And Sister Looked Baffled And Mortified When He Shouted Out His Parents For Having Sex In His Oscars Acceptance Speech

Film/TV Editor

This year’s Oscars ceremony kicked off with Regina King leading the cinematic, Steven Soderbergh production before the winners began rolling forth. The scaled-down (in terms of number of attendees) event put speeches front and center, and the evening will be hard pressed to find a more quote-worthy (and meme-worthy) moment than when Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Oscar (for Judas and the Black Messiah) while beating out Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Odam Jr., Paul Raci, and LaKeith Stanfield (who was nominated for the same film).

While Kaluuya expressed enthusiasm for how humanity has (begun to) overcome the past horrible year, he marveled at how all who were in attendance were, well, alive. Then the Get Out star veered off the rails: “My mom, my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing! I’m here.” Cringe City! Here’s the video evidence that proves how Daniel’s gonna have a lot of explaining to do tonight.

Poor Daniel’s mom. Poor Daniel’s sister! Arguably, sister had it worse because something popped into her head, and it wasn’t fantastic. Yet Daniel is correct: we are all lucky to be alive today. And social media had a ball with this quote of the evening.

The night is young! We’ll see if anyone can top this glorious mess.

