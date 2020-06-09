If there was a more perfect timing for a video game release than Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we dare you to find it. The Nintendo Switch title hit just as the global pandemic forced lockdowns across America, and it instantly became a go-to escape for bored quarantiners from all walks of life.

Case in point, Danny Trejo loves the game so much, he’s now starring in a YouTube series called “Danny’s Diary” where he takes host Gary Whitta on a tour of his personalized island. Of course, Trejo has a reputation for being a tough-as-nails badass with a heart of gold, but that juxtaposition really comes out when you see an Animal Crossing version of the actor run around his own little Muscle Beach as butterflies burst out of his pocket. Trejo’s character even wakes up every morning and knocks back protein powder before going on adorable adventures.

But the real hook of the video is listening to Trejo’s constant chuckle as he visits the game’s colorful characters, manning his Anthony Bourdain-endorsed taco stand — Trejo’s words, not ours! — and fighting with wasps. You can tell the Machete star absolutely loves tooling around the game world; he’s hip to which animals are trying to scam him, and which ones are smart enough to stay away from his money.

Did we mention Danny Trejo keeps his money in a tree out front? Danny Trejo keeps his money in a tree out front. (Don’t touch it.)

(Via Gary Whitta)