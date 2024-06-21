When Twitter is inevitably reduced to ashes, only three accounts will be missed: @dril, @Snoopy, and @darkuniverse. Universal Pictures had big plans for a monster-based cinematic universe, which is a fun idea. But following the negative reaction to the Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy, the studio pulled the plug on future films. All that remains is a cast photo at @darkuniverse.

But like Frankenstein (or, sigh, Frankenstein’s monster) rising from a mad man’s table, the Dark Universe is alive.

Universal Orlando revealed the first details about Dark Universe, one of five new worlds coming to Epic Universe. The land will feature Universal monsters like the Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Wolf Man (presumably throwing some sort of graveyard smash), as well as new characters, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein. “As guests venture through Darkmoor – the ravaged village within Dark Universe – they’ll encounter the characters and subjects of those experiments within a first-of-its-kind theme park environment that offers family-friendly fun while also pushing the boundaries on intensity in a way that only Universal could achieve,” according to Universal.

Attractions include dark ride Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, which is described as “Universal Orlando’s most terrifying attraction yet,” and family-friendly coaster Curse of the Werewolf. There will also be a monster meet and greet, the Das Stakehaus restaurant, and The Burning Blade Tavern for food and drinks. It’s like a year-round Halloween (to go along with Universal’s Universal Horror Unleashed).

The Dark Universe movies didn’t work, but Universal’s Dark Universe looks awesome. You can see photos below.