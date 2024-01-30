universal epic
Universal Orlando Is Getting An ‘Epic’ New Theme Park With Worlds Based On Nintendo, Harry Potter, More

A new theme park is coming to the Universal Orlando Resort.

Set to debut in 2025, Universal Epic Universe is described as “a level of theme park immersion and innovation that is unmatched – transporting guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attraction, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure that is nothing short of epic.”

The heart of Universal Epic Universe will be Celestial Park, emphasis on “park.” There will be “lush living gardens” and “shimmering waters,” all “surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.” Celestial Park is a gateway to the rest of the Universal Epic Universe — although there will be a dual-launch roller coaster, Starfall Racers — which you can access through a system of portals.

The other worlds in Epic Universe are The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, which blends the 1920s Paris seen in the Fantastic Beasts films with the Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter movies; Super Nintendo World (shout out to my guy Toad); How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk (“where guests can soar with dragons in a colorful world filled with Viking adventures”); and Dark Universe, a “shadowy landscape” filled with the old-school movie monsters. Hopefully this tweet appears on a Wanted poster somewhere.

The Universal Helios Grand Hotel is available for when you need to take a nap after drinking Butterbeer all day.

Universal Epic Universe opens at Universal Orlando in 2025. For more information, click here.

