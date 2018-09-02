Dave Bautista May Not Even Want To Be In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
09.02.18 26 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s standing your ground, and then there’s whatever Disney’s doing with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. In July, Gunn was fired from the series’ third installment when conservative commentators raised a stink over some decidedly off-color jokes he made on Twitter between 2008 and 2012, and for which he has since apologized.

Gunn’s cast has stood by him, perhaps none moreso than wrestler-actor Dave Bautista, who plays sweet brute (and arguable movies-stealer) Drax. In interviews and on social media, Bautista has steadily denounced Disney and its decision, threatening to quit if they don’t shoot Gunn’s script and even calling working for them post-Gunn “nauseating.”

Each outburst is next level, and so is this one. As per io9, While on The Jonathan Ross Show, Bautista sounded less fiery than pessimistic:

There’s a bit of an issue. It’s a bittersweet conversation. No – it’s a bitter, bitter conversation, because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn. They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney… I’ve been very vocal about the way I feel. I’m not afraid to admit the way I feel.

It’s all a mess, even if you’re on Bautista’s side. Gunn’s firing may even affect what happens in the superhero-packed Avengers 4. Hopefully appeasing conservative pundits was worth giving fanboys the world wide panic attacks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSDAVE BAUTISTAgreen lantern new guardiansGuardians of the GalaxyJAMES GUNN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP