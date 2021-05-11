Dave Bautista apparently has another Netflix gig lined up, but it might have a lot less action in it than Army Of The Dead. The Guardians of the Galaxy star has reportedly snagged a role alongside Daniel Craig in the Knives Out sequel snatched up by the streaming platform.

According to a Deadline report, Bautista has an unnamed role in the whodunit follow-up that will have Craig reprise his astounding southern accent. Which, right now, is about all we actually know about the Rian Johnson project.

Plot details are unknown at this time other then Craig returning to solve another mystery revolving around a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who Bautista will be playing in the pic. Production is set to start this summer in Greece. Best known for his action-heavy roles in like Guardians Of The Galaxy and the upcoming Army Of The Dead, this latest role should give Bautista some fun scenery to chew on given Johnson’s first Knives Out script that was full of fun characters and snappy dialogue.

The star-studded cast of the first film seems unlikely to return beyond Craig, unless that wretched family has another house and fortune to fight over elsewhere in New England. Which means that someone has to wear an improbably comfortable-looking sweater in order to make this a true sequel, and we proudly nominate Bautista for the gig. What we do know, though, is that he will be extremely unlikely to play a Nazi child spending long scenes in a downstairs bathroom. You know, probably not anyway.