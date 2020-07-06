Of the three most recent actors to depict the Joker on the big screen, two won an Oscar: Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker. Then there’s Jared Leto. Many of his scenes in Suicide Squad were cut, either because he “brought so much to the table in every scene that it was probably more about filtering all of the insanity,” or “it just didn’t make sense” (guess which explanation belongs to Leto). The edgelord Joker, the one with the “damaged” tattoo, is not without his defenders, though.

Over the weekend, Justice League director Zack Snyder was asked, “What are your thoughts on Jared Leto Joker? Would you have liked to see an interaction between him and Batfleck too?” He replied, “I always loved him in the part.” David Ayer, who directed Leto in Suicide Squad, saw Snyder’s praise and quote-tweeted the interaction.

In other Ayer news, he’s being accused of “brownfacing” Shia LaBeouf in his new movie The Tax Collector, including by Pulitzer Prize-nominated cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz (“Tell all the kids how you’re Hollywood’s top cholo auteur, and your pretzel reasons Shia Lebeouf is sort of kind of playing a weird movie cholo in a cop movie and how all of this isn’t really #brownfacing”). After being asked whether LaBeouf was playing a Latino character, and if so, why the part didn’t go to a Latin actor, Ayer wrote, “Really important answer – Shia is playing a whiteboy who grew up in the hood. This is a Jewish dude playing a white character. Also the only white dude in the movie.” He later added, “Shia’s not playing Latinx he’s playing a whiteboy who grew up hood and is a Southsider.”

The Tax Collector is scheduled to come out on August 7.