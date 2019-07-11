Getty Image

Did you know it’s been almost five years since a film directed by David Fincher was released to theaters? The beloved filmmaker hasn’t been idle; he’s been working on projects that fell apart or got delayed. (His World War Z sequel, for one, appears to be dead.) He’s also long been in bed with Netflix, helming the maiden episode of House of Cards and shepherding (and partially directing) the serial killer series Mindhunter. That appears to have done the trick, because here’s some good news, courtesy of Deadline: Netflix will be home to his belated follow-up to Gone Girl, namely a biopic of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Entitled Mank (for his nickname), the film will begin shooting in November, and it will star no less than Gary Oldman. Two more things of note: It will be filmed in black-and-white, and the script was written by one Jack Fincher, the director’s late dad.

You probably know Mankiewicz best as Orson Welles’ co-writer on Kane. While Welles was the new kid in town, Mank had been around since the mid-’20s. Quite the colorful character, he was a reporter who ventured out to Hollywood, where he eked out a long career as a screenwriter, a title writer in the silent era, even a producer. He did uncredited work on many scripts, including The Wizard of Oz; his work as producer on films for the Marx Brothers and W.C. Fields was also done on the sly. (His younger brother, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, was even more successful, becoming the director of such titans as All About Eve, Guys and Dolls, and the Elizabeth Taylor Cleopatra.)