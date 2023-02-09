Patrick Stewart could be making another appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a multiversal variant of Professor Charles Xavier, Stewart could be pulling a similar trick in Deadpool 3, which will see his X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman make his first appearance MCU appearance as Wolverine. However, don’t expect Stewart to spill any Marvel secrets. He knows the game by now.

“I’ve been told to standby,” Stewart told Comic Book when asked if he’s returning for another stab at Professor X. “I know nothing more than that, honest.”

Stewart’s possible addition is an interesting development considering both he and Jackman seemed content with making the critically-acclaimed Logan their final performances as the fan-favorite characters. However, Stewart was first to crack that seal, and Jackman wasn’t far behind. In fact, the Wolverine actor revealed that he immediately regretted hanging up his claws after the first 20 minutes of Deadpool.

“I was like, ‘Ah, damn it!'” Jackman told Variety shortly after the Deadpool 3 announcement. “All I kept seeing in my head was ‘48 Hrs.’ with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it’s been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here.”

Jackman also shot down rumors that Marvel had to use some sort of trick (or a bundle of cash) to convince Jackman to come back. “Come on, I make my own decisions brother,” Jackman responded to an online fan video.

Deadpool 3 slashes into theaters on November 8, 2024.

(Via Comic Book)