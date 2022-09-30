When Hugh Jackman announced that he would return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool movie, many fans were wondering how exactly Ryan Reynolds was able to convince the actor to do it, despite the fact that he said a long, gruesome goodbye to the character in 2017’s Logan.

Jackman had been playing Wolverine since 2000’s X-Men, and a lot has changed since then, but the most important factor is that Disney has acquired Fox since then, so the Deadpool 3 will likely have a massive budget (for better or worse). Still, he probably is returning because he loves the character so much, right?!

Uncrazed, a celebrity sighting TikTok account (yes, that’s a real subgenre of TikTok) posted a video with the Wolverine himself, who seems ecstatic to return to the screen. Or maybe he’s just ecstatic to finally get an MCU paycheck. Either way, he looks happy! When asked how they convinced him to return for the role, Jackman said, “Come on…I make my own decisions brother.” Maybe he just really just wanted to start wearing sideburns again.

No matter why or how he decided to return, it’s nice to see him back making those silly little wolverine gestures with his fingers! Deadpool 3 will kick off Phase Six of the next Marvel chapter beginning in 2024. Shawn Levy is attached to direct, and it doesn’t seem like any other X-men have signed on to appear….yet!

(Via Comicbook)