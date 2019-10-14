Now that 20th Century Fox falls under the Disney corporate umbrella, as does Star Wars, Pixar, you, the street you grew up on and the name of your childhood pet, it’s only a matter of time before Deadpool officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What will that look like, though? Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were rated R, for “strong violence and language,” while it was genuinely shocking to hear Captain America say “ass” in Avengers: Endgame. Even the franchise’s writers, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, admit there’s “a lot to be sorted out” before Deadpool and Thor are in the same movie.

“The promise is that there will be more Deadpool,” Reese (who also wrote Zombieland 2: Double Tapped with Wernick) told Den of Geek, adding that he’s “just waiting” for the go-ahead from Marvel. “He will live in the R-rated universe that we’ve created, and hopefully we’ll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that. We’ve just got to land on the right idea and once we do, I think we’ll be off to the races. We wake up thinking about Deadpool and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool, so there will be another Deadpool and we just have to make it the right way.”

“There’s a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters and into the release schedule of the MCU. Then it’s, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There’s a lot to be sorted out and I think we’re all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool – Ryan and us and everybody.” (Via)

Deadpool in the morning and Deadpool in the evening and Deadpool at suppertime, Bagel Bites-style, is too much Deadpool for any mere mortal. The rest of us will continue patiently waiting for Deadpool 3 or for Wade Wilson to, like, dunk Bucky in the toilet.

(Via Den of Geek)