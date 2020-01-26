A big reason Dee Rees has become one of my favorite filmmakers working today is you never know quite what’s up her sleeve next. In 2017, Mudbound took Sundance by storm. Rees’ epic about the racism experienced by a black soldier returning to his southern home, after being a hero fighting in Europe during World War II, became a cultural touchstone that entire year and wound up with four Oscar nominations. So, yes, as Rees explains, of course when deciding what her next film would be, people with checkbooks wanted another Mudbound. But Rees is adament she’s not here to make the movies people might expect her to make. Case in point: her latest, premiering Monday night at Sundance, is a political thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck, based on a 1996 Joan Didion novel. The Last Thing He Wanted follows Hathaway’s Elena, who has to leave her job as a journalist covering the 1984 election to take care of her ailing father (Willem Dafoe). A series of events get her caught up in her father’s plot to sell arms to the Contras (the CIA is involved in all this, of course) and brings her into direct contact with a shady U.S. government official, Treat Morrison (Ben Affleck). It’s a frantic movie as Elana learns she can’t trust anyone as she falls further and further down this hole her father helped dig for her. It’s a movie Rees says was inspired ’70s political thrillers, mentioning The Parallax View by name. Like no one would have guessed Scorsese would make Silence after The Wolf of Wall Street, not many people were expecting this, as Rees well knows. And not many people will see her next film coming (if she can find the financing) — a futuristic sci-fi musical, which she explains in detail ahead. Which is what makes Rees a special director. This is why you are one of my favorite filmmakers. After Mudbound, I would never have guessed a Joan Didion novel from 1996 is what you’d do next. No, it’s funny because during the Sundance Mudbound premiere, I was pitching Last Thing. So it was like you get everybody happy, have a glass of wine, and it’s like, here’s an adaptation I really want to do. It’s Joan Didion! It’s her fiction, which to me gets underplayed. Her fiction is gorgeous and still feels like it’s very happening, like a lived experience. All of her prose has this kind of machine gun clarity and just cuts through. “Machine gun language,” that’s an interesting way to put it. Because in that book she doesn’t stop and explain a lot of things. It just goes. Yeah, so for this, The Last Thing He Wanted, there is no why. There is no why Elena really went. For me, the thing that attracted me was a father-daughter kind of love through the center of it.

When you were pitching it, how often did you get people telling you, “Oh, this book is great but it’s too crazy to be a movie”? Not often. I didn’t go into the pitch meetings. It was like, “Hey, we have Dee Rees, we have Joan Didion. Do you want it?” All the studios said, “No.” See, right there, that sounds pretty good. Yeah. So I was surprised. I thought just since reading the book people would be signing up. But yeah, I didn’t attend the pitch meetings. Cassian, my agent, went around with the book and no studios bit. Maybe they didn’t bite because they felt it was too complicated. But Netflix did, so here we are. I do appreciate that Netflix takes those chances. Yeah, the story is a woman coming undone, and when have we seen that? The prose is very internal. And so, Elena, I wanted to make the tension very internal. She’s always missing something. She’s not sure what. Even in the aspect ratios, what Bobby [Bukowski] and I chose, a squarer frame, it feels like the seventies and also there’s always something just outside the picture. And a lot of movies have the man she doesn’t think she can trust, but then learns he’s on her side and they get through it together. And this movie flirts with that, but that’s not what happens. Well, yeah. And I was playing with race a lot. Who do we think the heroes are? So you’re like, “Oh, it’s Ben Affleck. It’s the handsome white guy! Of course, he’s the hero.“ It was like, “No, not at all. He’s not the hero.” Well, he works for the Reagan administration during the Contra scandal. So I did have my doubts. And the black guy is trying to save her. And so the black man’s the hero who’s trying to save her. It’s also Elena’s blind spot.