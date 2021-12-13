The Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas-starring erotic thriller Deep Water was tragically pulled from the theatrical release calendar last week, but don’t give up hope for the horniest Disney movie since George of the Jungle.

Deadline reports that the film is going to streaming with Hulu getting “domestic play,” while Amazon Prime Video will have the rights overseas. The decision was made because adult dramas are not doing great at the box office, including Steven Spielberg’s critically-adored West Side Story, which opened to only $10.5 million this weekend. House of Gucci is one of the few non-comic book movies to break through with $41 million domestic after three weeks; meanwhile, another Disney title, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is expected to have a $135-$155 million opening weekend.

As far as what Deep Water is about:

Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as Highsmith exposed the surface façade of American suburban life.

If Disney told everyone Ben Affleck was secretly playing Superman in Deep Water, it could crack $100 million. It’s a good move for everyone.

No release date has been announced.

