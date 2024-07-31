It’s become increasingly hard to force any sort of genre on art lately. For instance, The Bear is a comedy to some, while it’s a horror story to those of us who have had the honor of working in a high-traffic kitchen. But those often end up being the best type of entertainment, so let’s just embrace the multi-genre of it all!

Demi Moore’s new movie, The Substance, appears to be a mix of comedy, horror, and a hint of love, which reminded the actress of her role in Best Picture nominee Ghost.

“Reading Ghost, I thought, ‘Wow, we’ve got a love story, a thriller and a comedy. This could either be a disaster, or come together and somehow work.’ [The Substance] fits into that category,” Moore told Empire. No word yet on if The Substance in question is actually just some clay that needs to be worked.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance follows Moore as a former A-lister who is fired from her TV show and discovers a controversial new drug that makes users temporarily reborn as a younger, more beautiful version of themselves. Moore was hesitant to join but soon felt it was just weird enough to work. “My team sent it with a caveat of, ‘[We] don’t want to say anything about it, just read it,’ Because even on paper, it takes you on such a wild ride,” she said. “Yet it had real depth, and the subject is so important.”

The Substance debuted earlier this year at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where Moore’s performance was praised by critics. “It’s such a unique way to explore the issue of ageing, and the male perspective of the idealized woman that we’ve bought into,” the actress added. The movie also stars Margaret Qualley and nepo dad Dennis Quaid.

You can see The Substance in theaters on September 20.

