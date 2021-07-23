Over the past 44 years, George Lucas and the people who paid George Lucas billions of dollars have produced dozens of feature films, TV shows, and one awesomely terrible holiday special that, collectively, make up the Star Wars universe. Hundreds of actors have appeared in those projects, which makes Star Wars the movie equivalent of Law & Order. But when you consider that thousands of other actors have unsuccessfully auditioned for parts they didn’t get, it’s safe to round up a bit and assume that every actor you’ve ever heard of has been considered for a role in a Star Wars project.

Dev Patel included.

While discussing his new film The Green Knight with Total Film, the conversation turned to Patel’s brush with being whisked off to a galaxy far, far away. When asked to comment on the rumors that he auditioned for a Star Wars project, the Oscar nominee confirmed that indeed he had, but didn’t seem to think it was such a big deal.

“I don’t know if you’re allowed to talk about it, because you sign an NDA. But yeah, I think everyone did. Everyone auditioned for Star Wars. I remember, I think I was doing Marigold 2, and I sent them an iPhone video from my trailer in India. The next minute, I got a call-back, and I was there, and that was fascinating.”

Obviously, Patel wasn’t cast in whatever role he auditioned for. While the 31-year-old actor has always gravitated toward smaller, critically acclaimed projects like Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, and The Personal History of David Copperfield, he’s not against becoming a Wookiee or an MCU superhero — just as long as it makes sense for him.

“I mean, look, I’m not opposed to it,” Patel said. “Those movies are a real spectacle when done right. I guess if I fit in these worlds… I don’t know. The alchemy hasn’t been right for me, personally yet. These journeys with people like David [Lowery, director of The Green Knight], and stuff like that, have really been the most nourishing.”

(Via Total Film)