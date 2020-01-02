Disney Made An Absurd Amount Of Money At The Box Office In 2019

Disney movies made $7.61 billion at the worldwide box office in 2016, the most any studio had ever earned in a calendar year. In 2019, Disney broke its own record by July.

Thanks to mega-hits like Avengers: Endgame (the highest-grossing movie of all-time), Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, “Disney has to date earned $3.76 billion domestically (an all-time record) and $7.35 billion internationally (an all-time record), for a global take of $11.12 billion,” according to Variety; the total gross will continue to increase, too, as Episode IX and the Frozen sequel empty more wallets.

Six Disney movies made over $1 billion last year (Captain Marvel, Endgame, Aladdin, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Frozen 2), while a seventh (The Rise of Skywalker) will cross the barrier before January is through. That $3.76 billion domestic total (which doesn’t include any 20th Century Fox titles) is good for “33 percent of all domestic box office grosses for the year,” well above Warner Bros.’ second-place 13.7 percent.

“We are very proud of our Studios team and the extraordinary slate of films they delivered to fans all around the world in 2019,” Disney co-chairman and CCO Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement. “This was a year like no other!” (Via)

It’s an absurd year that Disney won’t repeat in 2020, at least not financially: there’s no Star Wars or “most ambitious crossover event in history” on the schedule; instead, you’ll have to settle for Harrison Ford and a CGI dog. I hope it makes $3 billion.

(Via Variety)