Is Disney Making A ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Movie?

Do you have five hours to kill? That’s how long it will take me to explain the plot of Kingdom Hearts to someone who hasn’t played the game before. I’ll need another two weeks to get through Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts II, Kingdom Hearts Coded, and the rest of the series.

The lore of Kingdom Hearts, a deranged (complimentary) collaboration between Square Enix and Disney, is so complex and weird and tough to describe that I have no idea how it can be adapted into a movie. But one might be in the works: according to The DisInsider, Disney is “developing” a Kingdom Hearts movie for theaters, not streaming.

Kotaku has more:

This lines up with another report from film industry insider DanielRPK, who claimed a Kingdom Hearts adaptation was in the works at Disney on April 26. However, according to The DisInsider, nothing has been greenlit.

Hopefully Joel Osteen, I mean, Haley Joel Osment still voices Sora.

I understand Disney wanting to make a movie where characters from its different properties meet (Buzz Lightyear and Goofy, together at last!), because that’s what all pop culture is these days. But it’s hard to imagine the company’s ideal (a.k.a. most financially successful to a general audience) version of that involves bad guys in cloaks with names like Xemnas and Xigbar talking about the Heartless. So we’ll see if Kingdom Hearts: The Movie actually happens. If it does, one thing’s for sure: the score will rule.

(Via The DisInsider and Kotaku)