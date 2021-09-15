Every update to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl feels more bizarre than the last one. We know exactly what it is — t’s a clone of Nintendo’s crossover fighting game, Super Smash Bros. — it’s just that seeing Spongebob duke it out with Nigel Thornberry, Leonardo, and CatDog is never not going to look weird. No amount of polish or quality analysis is going to fix that. Yet, it’s also incredible, and I can’t wait to play it.

Every time there’s a new update for the game, everyone rushes to see which classic Nickelodeon character is confirmed for the game next. We’ve gotten some gems like Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy. It’s pretty clear that while they’re going to try and get the big names on the roster, they’re not going to be afraid to pull some of the more obscure ones from the Nickelodeon universe as well. This is a good thing, especially if you’re the kind of person who will be excited to know that Ren & Stimpy are coming to the game.

The pair are serve as a combo character, meaning they will fight opponents. This is exactly how they should play, because it’s going to lead to funny moments like Stimpy using Ren as a weapon throughout fights. The trailer also featured them running over opposing enemies with a car and Stimpy licking them with his sandpaper tongue. They need to be weird, because that show was weird, and so far, the trailer has them playing the part.

The Nickelodeon games over the last few years have definitely not been of the highest quality, so the fact that every trailer of this game looks so good is really surprising! It’s even catching the attention of professional Smash Bros. players like Mang0.

MY THOUGHTS ON ALL STAR https://t.co/c44CVwYaqj — Joseph Marquez (@C9Mang0) September 10, 2021

Could this game be the next true esport? Probably not, but we’d love to be able to watch a professional Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl league somewhere down the line.