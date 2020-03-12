Disney+ bills itself as the “home for movies, shows, shorts, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.” It’s an embarrassment of riches for Disney fans, especially for anyone wondering if Return to Oz is still terrifying (it is), but not every movie in the studio’s Beast-esque library is available. The most notable omission is Song of the South, which the studio plans to keep off the streaming service:

Speaking at Disney’s annual shareholders meeting, Iger responded to an audience question about whether the full Disney library one day will appear on the service by affirming that particular movie is “not appropriate in today’s world” and won’t be rereleased.

Certain so-called “problematic” titles on Disney+ come with disclaimer tags, like the one for Dumbo that reads, “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions” (no wonder Tim Burton ditched the crows for the remake). But Song of the South, a live-action/animated film that takes place on a plantation after the Civil War, is staying in the famed Vault. You’re welcome to sing “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song (only the second Disney song to do so) and go on Splash Mountain, but see the movie that the ride is based on? Never.

