It feels like a lot of revenge movies lately are focused too much on chiseled action stars and not enough on the world’s scariest group of individuals: teenage girls. Yes, we want cunning schemes and minimal gore, but we also want color-coordinating outfits and backstabbing drama, a la Heathers and Jennifer’s Body! Enter: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes.

The duo star in Do Revenge, an upcoming Netflix dark comedy from Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder.

Mendes portrays Drea, a queen bee who falls off her throne after nude photos of her are sent around the whole school by her crummy boyfriend. She gets help from Eleanor, played by Hawke, to get revenge on the school. The movie stars Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe, and Sophie Turner. Check out the official synopsis:

After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Perhaps “Hitchcock-ian” is not generally associated with teen comedy films, but it’s definitely an interesting concept! Do Revenge will hit Netflix on September 16h. Check out the trailer above.