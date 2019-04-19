Netflix

Netflix continues to pump out the original content this month, gifting subscribers two new films and a fresh multi-cam sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin.

Up first is Beyonce’s much-anticipated concert doc. Homecoming follows Beyonce’s road to her historic Coachella set and gives fans an intimate look at her personal life. Gina Rodriguez follows that up with a rom-com about a woman’s last hurrah in New York City before leaving her friends and boyfriends for a job on the West Coast. And Hart and Astin play foster parents in a different kind of family sitcom with No Good Nick.

It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of April 19th.

Someone Great (Netflix film streaming 4/19)

Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, and DeWanda Wise team up for this romantic comedy about a young woman’s final hurrah before leaving NYC. Rodriguez plays a journalist named Jenny who must pack up her life, leave her friends, and travel to the West Coast for an exciting job opportunity. Unfortunately for her, her boyfriend of nearly 10 years decides to call it quits, which leaves Jenny on the party warpath, determined to have one final night of fun before her big trip. Lakeith Stanfield also stars in this and with Netflix’s pretty stellar rom-com track record lately, we’re betting on this being a fun watch.

Homecoming (Netflix documentary streaming 4/17)

Beyonce’s history-making Coachella performance was enough to temporarily rename the music festival Beychella last year, and now fans who couldn’t afford to see Queen Bee perform live get a backstage pass to the show with this doc. Are there killer performances, musical mash-ups, and dance routines? Sure. But what really makes this music doc stand-out besides the talent of its star is the intimate look fans are given into Beyonce’s personal life, from her surprise pregnancy to her struggle to get in shape before the event and all the madness and heartbreak in between.

No Good Nick (Netflix series streaming 4/15)

Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin star in this multi-cam sitcom about a couple who become foster parents to a seemingly-sweet teenager only to discover she’s conning them at the behest of her criminal father. Well, maybe they find out, we’re not sure yet. But con-men and schemes and laugh tracks are definitely a part of this show which should be as funny as it is confusing.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 4/15/19

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick

The New Romantic

Avail. 4/16/19

Super Monsters Furever Friends

Avail. 4/17/19

Homecoming

Avail. 4/18/19

My First First Love

Avail. 4/19/19

A Fortunate Man

Brene Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great