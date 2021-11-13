In the pre-pandemic before-time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe tends to run like clockwork, with each title perfectly fitting in with dozens of others, and arriving in theaters at a steady clip. But lately there’s been a few blips. Disney bumped back a slew of their titles, MCU ones included. The Black Panther sequel had to go on hiatus while one of its stars, Letitia Wright, convalesced after an on-set injury (and who may possibly have trouble re-entering the U.S.).

And now this: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Doctor Strange sequel, subtitled in the Multiverse of Madness, is about to undergo some “significant” reshoots. The production is returning for a reported six more weeks of filming, with star Benedict Cumberbatch, director Sam Raimi, and writer Michael Waldron (Loki) in tow.

But it might not be that bad. Sources say that reshoots are common, one saying, “We’ve had bigger reshoots on other MCU movies.” Then again, another source says that given that they’ll be filming till the end of the year, that’s “like a whole other movie.”

Raimi was a big get for the Doctor Strange sequel, having arguably helmed the comic book that kickstarted the current craze: the 2002 Spider-Man, with Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. (He also directed its two sequels.) In the Multiverse of Madness also brings back Benedict Wong’s Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s turncoat Karl Mordo, and Rachel McAdams’ Christine, on top of bringing Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch into this wing of the MCU.

As of now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still due in theaters on May 6, 2022, i.e., in less than eight months.

(Via THR)