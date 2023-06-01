Warning: Light spoilers for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse ahead.

It’s not enough to just go to a movie anymore, you need to be willing to sit through the names of every hard-working individual who took time out of their busy lives to make this movie for you. And for good reason! These movies take a lot of hard work and dedication. It’s no wonder Todd Field decided to put them at the beginning of TÁR just to make sure you knew exactly who to blame for the eventual panic attack that would ensue.

But now, it seems like every movie wants you to stick around in hopes of some sort of post-credits scene that will set up the next movie or give you that long-awaited cameo you’ve been looking for. Even though Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a (very good) superhero movie, it doesn’t have that self-imposed Marvel requirement of a post or mid-credits scene. In fact, the movie doesn’t have one at all.

That being said… the movie does end with a confirmation that Miles Morales will return in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse which picks up where Across The Spider-Verse ends. That movie will hit theaters on March 24th, 2024, so you don’t have to wait an entire calendar year in order to get your spidey senses tingling again.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.