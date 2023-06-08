Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is primed to hit theaters this week, and the seventh installment in the franchise is receiving mostly positive reviews as critics enjoy director Steven Caple Jr.‘s new take on the classic transforming robots. But as audiences get ready to plunk down in their seats to watch Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on a new threat, they’ll probably want to know if they should stick around for a post-credits scene. We got you covered.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts does have a kicker scene that takes place midway through the credits, so you won’t have to wait for the entire credits to roll. As for what the scene entails, it’s mostly just a humorous moment between Noah (Anthony Ramos) and his Autobot buddy Mirage (Pete Davidson) who took some serious damage during the final battle with Scourge (Peter Dinklage).

In the scene, Noah argues with his buddy Reek, who doesn’t see the point in fixing up the old Porsche that’s secretly Mirage. However, he soon learns why Noah is so intent on repairing the vehicle.

Via Dexerto:

Noah refuses to back down, telling him the car is “special.” Reek then makes the mistake of saying: “This car is a jigsaw puzzle made of garbage. I bet the joint don’t even start.” At this point, Noah calls out to Mirage, who morphs into his epic Autobot form, leaving Reek godsmacked. And in true Mirage style, he shouts: “Woohoo, yeah! Your boy is back! This b*tch said I wasn’t even gonna start.”

Again, the scene doesn’t follow in the traditional post-credits vein of setting up the next film, but it does keep Noah and Mirage in the mix for another Transformers adventure.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls into theaters on June 9.

(Via Dexerto)