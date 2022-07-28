Donald Trump bullied his way into Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but that was still a more pleasant experience than what happened on The Wolf of Wall Street set.

In an interview with the Independent, Cristin Milioti was asked about the scene in Martin Scorsese’s 2012 film where her character, Teresa, slaps her husband Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) after she catches him cheating on her with Naomi (Margot Robbie). “That was a wild night. We shot from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and we did that scene over and over and over,” the Palm Springs star said, including a “bunch” of takes where she accidentally slapped DiCaprio. Milioti wishes she could have slapped a set visitor, too.

“I just kind of slapped the hell out of him for 12 hours. I always had a real attachment to that scene, because you get to see this character, who has swallowed a lot of her feelings down, really get to let loose.” The scene was shot outside Trump Tower, and yes, he did make an appearance. “Ugh,” sighs Milioti. “He crashed the set and he was a complete and utter buffoon, as we all know.” She doesn’t want to give him any more airtime than that.

Trump is the kind of guy who sees chest-thumping capitalist scumbag Jordan as the hero of The Wolf of Wall Street. Basically, he’s the worst person you went to college with (except for the whole “billionaire former-president” thing.)

Milioti’s new show, The Resort, is out now on Peacock.

(Via the Independent)