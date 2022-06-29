TV

William Jackson Harper And Cristin Milioti’s Vacation Is Interrupted By An Unsolved Mystery In Peacock’s ‘The Resort’ Trailer

Can I interest you in a “true-crime love story” from the creator of Mr. Robot starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti? I sure hope so, because The Resort looks extremely good. In the Peacock series, The Good Place and Palm Springs stars play Noah and Emma, a couple celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary at an ocean resort who get involved in an unsolved mystery.

“This phone belonged to a kid who went missing down here 15 years ago. It belonged to Sam Lawford. Sam and his mom and his dad and his girlfriend arrived at this resort on Christmas night. But then, the next morning, he’s gone,” Emma explains in the trailer above. “Later on, this other guest from the resort was also reported missing.” What happened to them? Emma vows to get answers, but “what if there aren’t any answers?” Noah wonders. There have to be, she answers, “otherwise, what is the f*cking point?”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

The Resort — which also stars Licorice Pizza and The Righteous Gemstones breakout Skyler Gisondo, Nick Offerman, Dylan Baker, and Becky Ann Baker — premieres on Peacock on July 28.

