Sit down in a room alone and dim the lights to prepare for Chris Pine in the incredibly sexy and spooky trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, which follows a 1950s housewife living in a glamorous utopian community who realizes that her husband’s company is hiding some disturbing secrets.

While the first Don’t Worry Darling trailer provided a mere glimpse into the psychosexual drama with some brief steamy moments between stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, this second trailer is a deeper dive into just how sexy the movie will be. And it adds Chris Pine to the mix: at the end of the trailer he calls Pugh a “good girl.” Hopefully, they didn’t just cram all of the movie’s hottest moments into the trailers.

Director Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) has promised that her second feature film won’t ignore good sex and that the film draws inspiration from some of the greatest erotic thrillers, including Adrian Lyne’s Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal. “I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?’ I realized how rarely we see female hunger on film, and specifically this type of female pleasure,” Wilde told Vogue in 2021.

Don’t Worry Darling, which was written by Katie Silberman based on a story by Silberman and Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke and also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons, and Nick Kroll, comes to theaters on September 23.