Do you have 11 spare seconds to terrify yourself today? Don’t Worry Darling is over three months away from its release date, but it has somehow been the film of the year for… years. That’s probably because of its hot (visually and professionally) cast including Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, bearded king Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Olivia Wilde, who is also the director. All posters and trailers so far have delivered an enticing premise, but also kept the story very under wraps. The trailer teased some steamy sex scenes as well as a utopia horror vibe that’s reminiscent of The Stepford Wives.

On Thursday, June 16, Wilde shared an ominous teaser consisting of the most unsettling 11 seconds I have seen in some time. “Welcome to Victory. Only in theaters. 9 • 23 • 22 #dontworrydarling,” Wilde wrote in the caption. The teaser depicts a picture-perfect Palm Springs home. A plane is falling in a clear sky while a romantic but creepy song is playing (the same song featured in the trailer). The video goes out of focus and flips upside down a couple of times. I would go into more detail but I honestly don’t want to watch it again.

Welcome To Victory.

Only in theaters. 9 • 23 • 22 #dontworrydarling pic.twitter.com/SmlgvNHj2Z — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 16, 2022

Don’t Worry Darling, which was written by Katie Silberman based on a story by Silberman and Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke, opens on September 23.

Here’s the film’s official plot synopsis: