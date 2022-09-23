nick harry
Movies

With All Due Respect To Florence Pugh And Harry Styles, Nick Kroll Was The MVP Of The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour

Phew. We made it. We survived the Don’t Worry Darling press tour.

Things were looking bleak there after director Olivia Wilde got served legal papers at CinemaCon, and leading man Harry Styles supposedly spit on Chris Pine (who skipped a late-night show appearance), and the whole Shia Labeouf thing, and the alleged beef between Wilde and star Florence Pugh. But after getting roasted by NBC, the film is finally out — and critics do not care for it. Was all the attention paid to a sexy thriller that is neither sexy nor thrilling worth it? Yes, because it gave us Nick Kroll eating a plum.

Kroll, best known for being in one of your favorite shows (The League, Big Mouth, Kroll Show, What We Do in the Shadows, etc.), is arguably the only cast member who made it out of the Don’t Worry Darling press tour unscathed and/or won’t be asked about it for the rest of his career, like Pugh. It helps that he’s self aware about not being as famous as, say, the guy whose song has been number one on the Hot 100 for 14 (!) weeks.

Along the way, Kroll smooched Styles (as they do in Don’t Worry Darling); dressed like the Joker; promoted his upcoming comedy special, Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy; and seems like the only cast member to genuinely enjoy all the attention. Also, he smells like plums. Not rotten plums, either, but “very sweet summer plums.”

We should all be so lucky.

