The Wikipedia page for Don’t Worry Darling has an “On-Set Conflicts” section (always a good sign) that’s nearly 300 words long. And it doesn’t even include The Spit incident. Things have gotten so messy for director Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to Booksmart that even NBC — NBC! — is taking shots at the various fiascos surrounding the film.

“don’t worry darling 2022 press tour,” @NBC tweeted, along with a clip of a classic scene from Parks and Recreation. The video is taken from the season four episode, “The Comeback Kid,” where Leslie Knope thinks she’s giving a speech as part of her city council campaign on a basketball court — but it’s actually a hockey rink.

What follows is some ol’ fashioned slapstick (and a payday for Gloria Estefan) as the parks department and a three-legged dog slowly inch and stumble their way across the ice. Do you miss when Chris Pratt was a bumbling, lovable goof? Because I do.

don’t worry darling 2022 press tour pic.twitter.com/PKSTuROStP — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 6, 2022

If NBC is dunking on you, something has gone wrong.

It’s especially funny to use a clip from Parks and Recreation. The show’s star, Amy Poehler, dated Nick Kroll, who appears in — you guessed it — Don’t Worry Darling. (He was also The Douche on Parks and Rec, which gives me an excuse to watch a 10-minute video of The Douche’s best moments, not that I needed one.) The tweet is also reminding people of the “single greatest scene in television history.”

this has to be the single greatest scene in television history https://t.co/nf0jE6nf76 — huxley (@freyaa_0XX) September 7, 2022

Still one of my favorite scenes in television, the first time I watched this I was crying https://t.co/fvxMDWyhIo — baekchu (@chanloeysc) September 7, 2022

no. a corporate account is not allowed to make me laugh with a dumb topical joke. i hate myself. im crying. https://t.co/qh2ILIXOxD — frindle babbin (@cindyhelene) September 7, 2022

nbc posting it not some stan account is sending me https://t.co/5tA1DoBpS2 — Natalia 🇺🇦🐝***** *** (@RealTusiaczek87) September 7, 2022

My colleagues at NBC choose violence this morning. https://t.co/v55mlrTxV2 — Chris Robertson (@_chrisrobertson) September 7, 2022

normally i dislike corporations trying to "get in" internet memes/celeb gossip… but this clip will never not make me cry-laughing https://t.co/t1KBZn5aKp — LeiClutch 🔥 (@flyleilah) September 7, 2022

It’s amazing that a corporate Twitter account is allowed to be this funny. https://t.co/HT5L9z33AI — your neighbor kevin 🕊🌈🕊 (@gang_aft_agley) September 7, 2022

I remember cackling with tears during this scene 🤣 I love this show https://t.co/hNMtF5p00H — S` (@__spodermin) September 7, 2022

This is one the funniest scenes ever. I could not stop laughing the first time I watched it. https://t.co/IPSGZeICAv — toro (@kodatoroo) September 7, 2022

this scene still kills me https://t.co/uSp9Oy96rz — charlotte ☭ (@tinycharlll) September 7, 2022

You can watch it for yourself below.