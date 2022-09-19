Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 14th week. The lead single off of Styles’ album Harry’s House, the song is closing in on the record for most weeks spent atop of the 64-year old chart, which tracks all genres of US singles for audio and video streaming, radio spins and sales data.

Only three songs in history have ever spent more time atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (starting in April 2019), “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (May 2017) and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men (December 1995; pre-streaming obviously.)

“As It Was” has topped the chart for the 14th time in a total of 24 eligible weeks. The fact that Harry Styles is currently on the Love On Tour, could very much help keep the single on top of the charts. But Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” is at No. 2 again and Lacy — who has been vocal about wanting to claim the No. 1 spot — is about to go on his Give You The World Tour in October and could experience a similar positive windfall as a result.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Sep. 24, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 19, 2022

As for the rest of the top five, it includes Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” at No. 3, Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” is No. 4, and Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (Happier Song) comes in at No. 5.